Former Oldbury vets set to be converted to care home

The former Orchards Vets in Oldbury

The former Orchard Veterinary Centre in Oldbury could be converted into a six-bedroom care home if plans get the green light.

The application states the home in Church Street will either be for children aged 13 -17 years old or a care home for adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues.

It states the building, built in the 1920s, is empty and was last used as a vets.

But the care home itself is situated close to two takeaways and a local pub.

Notes to planners state the previous owners had planning approval for shops and a five-bed house of multiple occupancy (HMO) spread over the ground and first floor.

The design and access statement states: “Our client has long experience with running care homes, providing these facilities for the good of the local community.”

The home would have six bedrooms with en-suites and a communal lounge on ground floor as well as a staff room and kitchen.

There would be seven full-time members of staff with care offered 24 hours a day. The site has four car parking spaces.