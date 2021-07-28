Derelict shop set to be turned into retail units and multi-occupancy house

Bowketts of Oldbury in Wolverhampton Road. Photo: Google

Sandwell Council planners are expected to give the go-ahead for the revamp of the old Bowketts of Oldbury store on Wolverhampton Road which will see new retail units on the ground floor and a six-bed HMO above it.

Developer Vinny Singh described the property as being in a state of disrepair and officers are recommending approval for the scheme at a meeting on August 4.

In the application, Mr Singh said: “The site is vacant, derelict and in a complete state of disrepair. Previously it was used as a commercial unit in a row of other commercial units.

“The proposal will form two retail units facing onto Wolverhampton Road and a high quality HMO above.”

The derelict remains of Bowketts of Oldbury. Photo: Pinnacle Architecture

Mr Singh had previously wanted to open a bar and a three-bed HMO on the site but this was refused amid concerns about lack of parking and impact on highways safety.

An appeal was lodged but this was also dismissed with the planning inspector concluding the noise of the bar would have a negative effect on residents.

This current application attracted objections from several neighbours who raised concerns about parking, highways safety, over-development, noise and the character of the HMO occupants.

But a report to committee said agencies including highways, public health and West Midlands Police had raised no objections to the plan and there were no grounds for refusal.

The report said: “The application has been submitted to judge the appropriateness of the proposed residential use in this location, not the character of its potential residents.

“Appeal decisions have tended to allude to the fact that responsible management of HMOs is the major issue in respect of anti-social behaviour.

“Whilst the number of HMOs in the area has been brought to my attention, no evidence of anti-social behaviour from these existing HMOs has been provided by objectors or West Midlands Police.”

Derelict remains of Bowketts of Oldbury. Photo: Pinnacle Architecture

It added: “The proposal raises no significant concerns from an amenity, design or highway safety perspective. Furthermore, there are no compelling policy grounds for refusal.