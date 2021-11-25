Teenager seriously injured after being hit by car on Great Barr dual carriageway

By David StubbingsGreat BarrPublished:

A teenager has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on a dual carriageway.

Police examining the silver VW Golf Plus after a teenager was hit by a car in Quelsett Road, Great Barr. Photo: SnapperSK
Police examining the silver VW Golf Plus after a teenager was hit by a car in Quelsett Road, Great Barr. Photo: SnapperSK

The boy needed specialist trauma care at the scene after being hit on Queslett Road in Great Barr, at around 6pm on Wednesday.

He was then taken by ambulance to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team and the West Midlands Care Team to the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman said crews were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Queslett Road at 6.07pm.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, the padestrian, a teenage male, who had suffered serious injuries in the incident," he said.

"He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a serious condition."

The silver VW Golf in Queslett Road, Great Barr. Photo: SnapperSK

West Midlands Police collision investigation officers closed the usually busy road near the Asda store as they carried out an examination of the area.

Photos from the scene show a silver VW Golf Plus with damage to its lower grill damage to and bumper, while an evidence marker was placed next to a pair of white trainers behind the vehicle.

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.

Great Barr
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News