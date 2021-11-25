Police examining the silver VW Golf Plus after a teenager was hit by a car in Quelsett Road, Great Barr. Photo: SnapperSK

The boy needed specialist trauma care at the scene after being hit on Queslett Road in Great Barr, at around 6pm on Wednesday.

He was then taken by ambulance to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team and the West Midlands Care Team to the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman said crews were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Queslett Road at 6.07pm.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, the padestrian, a teenage male, who had suffered serious injuries in the incident," he said.

"He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a serious condition."

The silver VW Golf in Queslett Road, Great Barr. Photo: SnapperSK

West Midlands Police collision investigation officers closed the usually busy road near the Asda store as they carried out an examination of the area.

Photos from the scene show a silver VW Golf Plus with damage to its lower grill damage to and bumper, while an evidence marker was placed next to a pair of white trainers behind the vehicle.