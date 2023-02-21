MP demands reopening of road after frustrated residents complain

James Morris wants Station Road opened as soon as possible

The road was closed in August 2022 due to structural issues affecting the canal bridge, and work is expected to carry on until the Autumn of this year.

However, following numerous complaints from frustrated residents and local businesses the MP has asked Sandwell Council to speed up the work.

A diversion is in place around Coombs Road, Haden Hill Road, Halesowen Road and Beauty Bank, but some drivers have been using High Haden Road and High Haden Crescent as a rat-run, causing frustration for residents.

The MP said: "Whilst I fully understand that the bridge on Station Road needs to be made safe in the interests of drivers, pedestrians and those using the canal; the length of time these works are taking is causing misery for local residents and businesses, especially when they don’t see any progress being made.

“That’s why I have written to Sandwell Council for an update and urge for speedier action so that we can get the road to be re-opened as soon as possible.”