Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP demands reopening of road after frustrated residents complain

By Adam SmithCradley HeathPublished: Comments

Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris has demanded the re-opening of Station Road in Old Hill.

James Morris wants Station Road opened as soon as possible
James Morris wants Station Road opened as soon as possible

The road was closed in August 2022 due to structural issues affecting the canal bridge, and work is expected to carry on until the Autumn of this year.

However, following numerous complaints from frustrated residents and local businesses the MP has asked Sandwell Council to speed up the work.

A diversion is in place around Coombs Road, Haden Hill Road, Halesowen Road and Beauty Bank, but some drivers have been using High Haden Road and High Haden Crescent as a rat-run, causing frustration for residents.

The MP said: "Whilst I fully understand that the bridge on Station Road needs to be made safe in the interests of drivers, pedestrians and those using the canal; the length of time these works are taking is causing misery for local residents and businesses, especially when they don’t see any progress being made.

“That’s why I have written to Sandwell Council for an update and urge for speedier action so that we can get the road to be re-opened as soon as possible.”

Sandwell Council has been contacted for a comment.

Cradley Heath
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News