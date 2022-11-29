Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being discovered on tracks at Cradley Heath station

Cradley Heath train station. Photo: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to Cradley Heath railway station at just after 7.20am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Cradley Heath bus station was closed as a result of the incident.

Train services were also cancelled between Stourbridge Junction and Rowley Regis.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Cradley Heath station at 7.23am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and a man has been taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has also been contacted for comment.