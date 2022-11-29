Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being discovered on tracks at Cradley Heath station

Emergency services were called to Cradley Heath railway station at just after 7.20am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Cradley Heath bus station was closed as a result of the incident.
Train services were also cancelled between Stourbridge Junction and Rowley Regis.
A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Cradley Heath station at 7.23am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, and a man has been taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has also been contacted for comment.
⚠️Service Disruption⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) November 29, 2022
Due to an incident at Cradley Heath train station, Cradley Heath bus station is currently closed.
Services 4A 24 28 & X10 are on diversion via -
Coppice Lane, Quarry Road and St Anns Road.
We apologise for delays caused