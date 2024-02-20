Shopmobility users planning 'incredible journey' to protest about axing 'lifeline' service

Sandwell Shopmobility in West Bromwich is being scrapped as part of the budget which is being voted on at tonight's full council meeting.

The users, who claim they will be prisoners in their own home without the use of the scooters, are attempting to travel to Oldbury despite the lack of public transport for disabled people.

Ray Nock, who is leading the campaign to save the scheme, said: "Able bodied people have no idea how difficult it is for disabled people to get around. This is a perfect example I know lots of Shopmobility users want to attend the council meeting to look at those councillors who are going to cut a lifeline service.

"However, these people rely on Ring and Ride, and their carers to get around, but I know they will be trying to make the incredible journey to the council house. However, if they can't make it I have got the petition they have got 300 signatures within a week to give to the Council."

Sandwell Shopmobility was founded in 1988 and gives disabled people access to mobility scooters so they can go shopping in West Bromwich.

However, Sandwell Council included "Close Shopmobility" in the budget which will save the authority £53,000 this year and £106,000 in the next four years as part of cuts to balance the budget.

A Sandwell Council spokesman said: “As a council we face significant financial pressures as a result of rising demand for our services at the same time as our costs are going up.

“We have up to now been providing a heavily subsidised service with a significant number of customers who aren’t Sandwell residents. Membership numbers have not recovered following the pandemic and the average number of service users is less than 20 on each of the days the centre is open.

“Sandwell, like other councils, has faced the significant financial pressures of the pandemic, cuts to funding and the cumulative impact of inflation over recent years.”

Former Conservative group leader in Sandwell and now Reform Party General Election candidate Ray Nock is furious with the service being cut.

He said: "We are talking about peanuts. Yes, the council have had their budget cut from the Government but they are passing it down to the most vulnerable in the borough."

Shopmobility user Rob White, 73, said: "I need to get out once a week or I will go to the dogs. Sandwell Council claim to be a disability friendly council, this is the very opposite."

Sandwell Council confirmed the Shopmobility scheme, which employs three people, will close in August if plans are approved.