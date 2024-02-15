Disabled users of Shopmobility centre in West Bromwich told it 'will close after funding cut'

Sandwell Council-funded Shopmobilty centre in West Bromwich gives disabled people scooters four days a week.

However, funding for the scheme is set to be cut in the next week's budget leaving local disabled people distraught.

Rob White, 73, relies on the service do to his shopping.

He said: "Shopmobility gives me freedom. The centre is also like a community centre for the disabled, I enjoy meeting people there.

"I do not get out the house much as it is so I am dreaing when it closes."