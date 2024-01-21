Councillors David Wilkes and Archer Williams, chair and deputy chair respectively of Tipton and Wednesbury Conservatives, have crossed the floor to join the Labour Party at Sandwell Council.

In a scathing attack on the national and local Tories, Councillor Wilkes said that the party are 'unfit to represent this brilliant part of the country'.

Councillor Williams said that his calls for local MPs Shaun Bailey and Nicola Richards to 'stand up to Rishi Sunak and give our communities what they deserve' had fallen on deaf ears.

Councillor David Wilkes

Councillor Wilkes said: “I made this decision based on a simple question - could I tell my constituents to vote Conservative in the next general election? The answer was no.

"Rishi Sunak is a weak leader, out of ideas, unable to deliver on anything he's promised.

"Here in Sandwell, the Conservatives are either running away to safer seats or are selfishly squabbling to further their own careers. They are unfit to represent this brilliant part of the country.

"Under Keir Starmer, Labour has completely changed into a serious political party that welcomes new ideas and has a positive vision for Sandwell and the whole of the UK.

"During my time as a councillor, I have received nothing but support from Labour councillors.

"I believe that as a Labour councillor I’ll be part of a team who actually care about our community and about local residents.”

Councillor Williams said: “Since being elected in 2021 I have put all my energy into serving the people of my community, but I can no longer do this with my hands tied behind my back.

"Over the past 14 years, Conservative government cuts have drastically reduced our ability to deliver for residents across Sandwell.

"I have pleaded with fellow conservatives, including other councillors and our MPs, to stand up to Sunak and give our communities what they deserve. My words landed on deaf ears.

"Sadly, the Conservative Party does not serve the interest of my residents.

"For me, politics is simple - I am a local resident, I want to enjoy better services and safer communities and I want my local residents to be genuinely happy.

"My promise to residents is that I will always be there for you. I will always advocate for you and try to make the lives of local people better.”

The defections reduce the tally of Conservative councillors on the council to eight, with former Conservatives Jay Anandou and Laured Kalari now sitting as independents. Labour now have 62 councillors including Archer and Wilkes.

The Conservative Party have been approached for a comment about the defections.