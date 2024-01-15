Work begins on new £2.2m cycle route and road improvements in Dudley Port

The six month project could create delays for motorists but when finished will be better for pedestrians, bus passengers, cyclists and drivers.

The work will include the upgrading of the existing traffic signals at Horseley Heath/Horseley Road and the existing traffic signals at Lower Church Lane/Dudley Port.

Two new pedestrian/cycle crossings near Providence Street and Station Drive will be built and the pedestrian crossing will be improved near John’s Lane.

Eight bus shelters will be replaced and relocated and 1.2km of new two-way segregated cycle tracks will be built alongside this stretch of the A461.

Councillor Danny Millard, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environment, said: “This work on the A461 will make easier journeys pedestrians and cyclists and improve bus journey times. It will also improve the condition of the road for vehicles.

“These improvements form part of our commitment to provide a sustainable transport network to enable Sandwell residents to access jobs, education and services both within and beyond the borough’s boundaries.

“While the works are carried out, I ask road users to bear with us and look for alternative routes where possible.”

The improvements are planned to finish by the summer. There will be a mixture of traffic management for the duration of the works with temporary traffic lights at times but mainly road narrowing. While every effort will be made to keep traffic moving motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes.

The improvements are funded by the government’s Active Travel Fund and are the first phase of a wider scheme to make the route between Great Bridge and Castle Gate Island in Dudley safer and easier for both pedestrians and cyclists. It will also reduce bus journey times.

More information about these improvements and other road works in Sandwell are available at www.sandwell.gov.uk/roadworks

​