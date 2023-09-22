Snarka the Poet, aka Mark Whitehouse, with copies of The Albion, Poetry in Motion

Mark "Snarka" Whitehouse has penned 32 poems about following the Albion for 60 years.

The Albion - Poetry In Motion is believed to be the only book of poems about a single club ever published.

Snarka, who was given his nickname at school from Lewis Carroll's Hunting the Snark poem, told the Express & Star: "I was 14 months old when I went to my first Albion game, against Liverpool in 1962, and I've followed them ever since.

"I reckon I've met more than a 1,000 friends and fellow fans over the years and my poems are about the club but also the characters I've met over the years."

Poems include Oldham With The Old Man which is about a 15-year-old Snarka convincing his dad to join him on an away day to Oldham Athletic in 1976 when the Albion got promoted. And 5-1 Molineux which chronicles WBA's greatest victory against their rivals from Wolverhampton.

Snarka, aged 62, has also wrote poems about World War One after discovering his great granddad died in the Great War. He also wrote a book about his hooliganism experiences with "England's first mixed race firm" who followed WBA home and away in the 1970s and 1980s. He also followed England across the world, including a visit to North Korea, for 15 years.

He said: "I could have included poems about my time following England but have kept it just about the Albion because I've been told there has never been a book of odes just about one club."

An Albion man through and through, building manager Snarka currently hosts two of the club's youth players at his Stone Cross home.

He said: "My mum is chuffed to bits about the book, so is my wife. I've always written poetry but I am from a working class background so kept it quiet for years but I am so glad I started publishing my poems."

Snarka was delighted WBA's 1968 FA Cup winning skipper Graham Williams has written a foreword for the book.

He said: "Graham has become a friend, he is the oldest surviving FA Cup winning captain. He lives in Weymouth and is in his 80s but is sharp as a tack.

"He has stories which should never be lost so I was so happy when he agreed to write a foreword for my book."

Sadly, Snarka has the material to write a tragedy about the current plight of his club.

He said: "We need things to change, hopefully there will be new owners soon, but whatever happens, it will always be our club, the fans."