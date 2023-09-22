Police concerned for welfare of man missing from Sandwell

Officers released an image of 37-year-old Jason along with a description of him.
He is described as having "short blonde/brown hair, which is shaved very short at the side and back, and he was last seen wearing a grey hoody and grey trousers."
Sandwell Police added: "We’re concerned for Jason’s welfare so if you’ve seen him or have any information that can help us find him, please call 999, quoting log 2772 of 22 September."
