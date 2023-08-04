DVSA 'investigating' Diamond buses after MP voices concerns over services

Nicola Richards called on the DVSA to investigate Diamond in regards to their running of services in West Bromwich.

Nicola Richards, MP for West Bromwich East, claims she has been contacting Diamond since December 2022 regarding their running of the 45 and 16A bus services.

The MP's concerns focus on "a consistent pattern of buses being at the location, but not being in service" and of residents waiting up to and over an hour for their bus.

She also told the Express & Star that residents had reported to her incidents of "dangerous driving" and "abuse from bus drivers".

Now, Richards claims that after calling on the DVSA to investigate the transport provider, they have told her they will be launching an investigation.

The MP said: "Many constituents have raised with me concerns about Diamond Bus services, whether they are at West Bromwich Bus Station, or at a stop in Great Barr.

"They are waiting sometimes up to and over an hour for a bus, while watching Diamond buses out of service drive past, or multiple Diamond buses waiting at the bus station.

"Despite raising these concerns for months on end, I still have no clarity on the causes of these specific complaints. Therefore, I have had no choice but to approach the DVSA to look into this.

"This isn’t just about reliability, and the odd late bus. It’s about a consistent pattern of buses being at the location, but not being in service.

"I won’t stop fighting for my constituents until we see an improved service."

A Diamond bus caught fire on Spon Lane in West Bromwich in June. Photo: Shaun Harrison.

Addressing Nicola Richards's concerns, managing director of Diamond for the East and West Midlands, Bob Baker, told the Express & Star that the company had improved reliability of the two services in regards to a "bottleneck" situation around Sandwell General Hospital.

Mr Baker said: "Transport for West Midlands, who employ a number of experts, and ourselves have worked tirelessly to resolve the issues generated by the Hallam bottle neck at the rear of the hospital.

"We have achieved a level of increased reliability on the 45 by removing it from Hallam Street.

"Unfortunately we see there is a social necessity to keep the 16A running along Hallam Street, despite us acting in what Transport for West Midlands sees as an improving position and a change to the timetable.

"If the DVSA feel the need to investigate this matter they will receive the full co-operation of our team."

When contacted by the Express & Star, a DVSA spokesperson said: "DVSA is unable to comment on any investigation that may or may not be ongoing.

"DVSA conduct bus compliance investigations, assessments and punctuality monitoring in England (outside London) and Wales on behalf of the Traffic Commissioners who regulate the bus industry and all local bus services registered with them.

"We welcome reports of commercial vehicle operators who are not meeting compliance standards. All information received by DVSA is analysed and treated in a sensitive manner."

Diamond belongs to the public transport group Rotala, which saw pre-tax profits rise in its latest half year figures.

The Tividale-headquartered group went from a £4,000 profit a year earlier to £865,000 for the six months to the end of May.