Body found of Black Country firefighter who went missing during cross-Channel charity swim

Black Country firefighter Iain Hughes died while attempting to swim the English Channel for charity.

Iain Hughes went missing during his attempt to swim the Channel on June 20, with the search called off on June 21.

The tragic death of Mr Hughes has sadly been confirmed by West Midlands Fire Service after his body was found in waters off the coast of Belgium.

Belgian authorities informed their UK counterparts of the discovery. The body has now been returned to the UK and, regrettably, formally identified to be that of Iain.

As a mark of respect to Iain, flags at West Midlands Fire Service sites will fly at half-mast until sunset today (Friday).

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "With immense sadness, we have learned that the body of a swimmer found in waters off Belgium is that of Iain Hughes, our missing crew manager.

"Iain's family have been informed. We hold them in our thoughts and prayers, and are continuing to give them all possible support."

The 42-year-old firefighter from Dudley was "a highly-respected and much-loved colleague and friend" who was based at the fire station in Wednesbury.

His devastated family have issued the following statement: “Our lives were shattered when Iain went missing. He was our world. The news that his body had been found was unbearable. It still is. We miss him more than words can ever say.

“We are proud of Iain for so many reasons. He put his heart and soul into training for the swim, but that was Iain - determined to help and support others.

“It is lovely to see how much money has been raised for his three charities, but also heartbreaking that he will never know the total. Thank you to everyone who has donated and who are still raising money.

“We also want to send our thanks and love to everyone who has been there for us these past few weeks.

“The photo we are releasing sums up the Iain we loved. We will not be giving media interviews and ask that our privacy be respected. Thank you.”

'He was our world.'



The family of Iain Hughes, our crew manager who went missing during his Channel swim, have paid tribute following confirmation of his death.



Our thoughts and prayers remain with all who knew and loved Iain.



Wayne Brown, West Midlands Fire Service's chief fire officer, said: “This is devastating news. Iain’s family are foremost in our thoughts at this distressing time, and we are giving them all possible support.

“I know that many people have been affected by Iain’s disappearance. We, in turn, have been touched by the hundreds of kind messages we have received, and the overwhelming response to Iain’s fundraising page. Thank you.”