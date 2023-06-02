Appeal for information on missing teenager last seen in West Bromwich

They have tweeted about a 14-year-old named only as Jamie-Leigh who was last seen in West Bromwich but they believe may have travelled into Birmingham.
#MISSING | Have you seen Jamie-Leigh?— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) June 1, 2023
The 14-year-old was last seen in #WestBromwich but may have travelled into #Birmingham.
Jamie-Leigh has long pink hair & was last seen wearing black flared trousers, a white Nike t-shirt, black coat with a fur hood and carrying a teddy bag pic.twitter.com/1g7slcpgWL
Anyone with information can call 999 quoting log 4373 of 31 May.