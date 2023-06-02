Appeal for information on missing teenager last seen in West Bromwich

By Paul JenkinsSandwellPublished:

Police are appealing for information about a missing teenager.

Missing girl Jamie-eigh
They have tweeted about a 14-year-old named only as Jamie-Leigh who was last seen in West Bromwich but they believe may have travelled into Birmingham.

They said she has long pink hair and was last seen wearing black flared trousers, a white Nike t-shirt, black coat with a fur hood and carrying a teddy bag.

Anyone with information can call 999 quoting log 4373 of 31 May.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

