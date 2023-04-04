West Bromwich road and farm closed to public as crews deal with major fuel spillage

Forge Lane, Sandwell Valley

Forge Lane has been closed as West Midlands Fire Service deal with a "serious incident".

Members of the public in the Sandwell Valley area have been told to refrain from lighting barbecues, bonfires and all use of naked flames.

A West Midlands Fire Service said: "We received a call at 9.08am, alerting us to a fuel spillage across Birmingham Road and Park Lane, close to the Hilltop Golf Course in West Bromwich, Birmingham.

"Four fire engines from West Bromwich, Perry Barr, Hay Mills and Smethwick fire stations initially responded, alongside specialist vehicles and equipment to deal with an incident of this type.

"Due to the strong smell of petrol in the air, a cordon has been established to allow our crews and partners to carry out their work safely. We urge the public in the Sandwell Valley area to refrain from barbecues, bonfires and all use of naked flames."

Forge Lane is closed to the public and people are asked to avoid the area. Forge Mill Farm is also closed due to the incident.

The spokesman added: "We are working closely with a number of partner agencies to bring the incident to a safe conclusion and expect to be in attendance into the afternoon and early evening."

Forge Lane links Handsworth and Great Barr through Sandwell Valley and includes three car parks, Forge Mill Park Farm and runs alongside Sandwell Crematorium.

Forge Mill Park Farm issued a statement on Facebook, they said: "Please be aware that West Midlands Fire Service are currently in attendance at an incident on Forge Lane, between Birmingham Road and Newton Road, which is now closed to the public, including all pedestrian and vehicular traffic.