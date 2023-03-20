New revolving waste collection vehicle trialled in Sandwell

Tony Marston, contract manager at Serco (left), and Councillor Zahoor Ahmed with the Rotopress vehicle

Sandwell Council’s waste partner Serco has trialled the new vehicle built by German manufacturer Faun Zoeller.

It has a rotating drum known as a ‘Rotopress’ that compacts more waste into the lorry, providing an economic solution for refuse collections.

The volume of waste that the vehicles can accommodate is – according to Faun Zoeller – greatly increased compared with a conventional compaction vehicle, so the number of times the vehicle needs to tip off its load is reduced.

This allows the vehicle to collect from homes for longer periods of time, reducing overall mileage and using less fuel, which in turn reduces carbon emissions.

Other benefits of the vehicle include reduced noise, less spillage and dust and reduced odours.

Low emission Euro 6 standard engines combined with fewer moving parts make the refuse collection vehicle more cost effective to maintain and service.

The Rotopress can also be manufactured to operate from hydrogen power.

The vehicle, which was on demonstration to Serco for a number of days, sported an eye-catching livery portraying a giant beer can.

Residents may have seen it in their local neighbourhood collecting waste from homes across the borough.

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment services, said: “As we upgrade our fleet of refuse collection vehicles it’s important that we do so in a way that’s not only economical but also environmentally sustainable.

"It is important that we replace them with vehicles that have the latest green technology.