Councils release news of secondary school places across region

Councils have released the details of how many students have got their first choice of Secondary School

Figures released by councils on National Offer Day on March 1 showed that while some councils had recorded lower figures than 2022, others had seen their best figures ever.

In Wolverhampton, 92 per cent of young people have secured a place at one of their preferred secondary schools, with all other pupils allocated a place at a city school.

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: "We understand how important getting into the right school is to pupils and their parents and carers, and we want as many of our young people as possible to secure a place at one of their preferred schools.

"Demand for places in Wolverhampton secondary schools is extremely high and we're continuing to see improved outcomes for children and young people across the board, from our very youngest pupils to those heading into further education, employment or training for the first time.

"I am pleased for the high number of pupils who have achieved a place at their first-preferred school or one of their preferred schools, and I am sure they will be looking forward to making the transition to secondary education later this year.

“However, because of the high level of demand for places in Wolverhampton’s schools – with many schools oversubscribed – there are always going to be a small number of children who don't get a place at one of their preferred schools.

"It's important to remember, however, that they have been allocated a place at a city school.

“If you are happy with the place that your child has been offered, then you do not need to do anything further and you will be contacted in due course by the allocated school.

"Waiting lists will be in operation over the coming months and any places will be made available as and when they become free, and parents or carers who are unhappy with the allocation made for their child also have the opportunity to make an appeal if they wish, which will be considered by an independent panel."

In Walsall, 3,929 applications were received on time, an increase of 93 applications from last year’s figure and the highest number of applications ever received.

Of those, 79.2 received their first preference, 10.2 per cent their second preference and 3.5 per cent their third preference, meaning all applicants who applied in time were offered a place.

Councillor Mark Statham, Portfolio Holder for Education and Skills at Walsall Council, said, “We are pleased that by working with our secondary schools and increasing their capacities, in some cases through approval of capital funding for building works, we have been able to offer more children their preferred schools, even though there was a higher demand for places.

"The Council has worked closely with Walsall families to encourage more on time applications being submitted and this was well received.

“I offer my thanks, as always, to our schools for their commitment and support and would take this opportunity to wish all the children who start their secondary education in September 2023 every success for the future.”

More parents and carers than ever have been offered their first choice of Sandwell secondary schools.

Of the parents who applied, 78.65 per cent have been offered a place at their child’s first choice of secondary school, the highest percentage ever in Sandwell.

More than 90 per cent of parents and carers have been offered one of their top three choices for their child, and those who didn’t get one of those choices are still offered a place for their child at another Sandwell school.

Councillor Simon Hackett, Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Education, said:"Year on year, Sandwell is making progress on enabling families to secure a secondary school place of their choice.

"With nearly 80 per cent getting their first choice and more than 90 per cent getting one of their top three choices of school, we are confident that the vast majority will be very happy with their school place offer in Sandwell."

Nine out of 10 parents learned that they have been allocated their first-choice secondary school in Staffordshire.

Of the 8,324 offers made for a Staffordshire secondary school at age 11, 92.5 per cent were for a first-choice school, while nearly 97.8 per cent have been allocated one of their top three preferred schools.

County Councillor Jonathan Price, Cabinet Member for Education said: “In Staffordshire we have an excellent track record of achieving well above the national average for first preferences, and for top three preferences as a whole.

"I’m pleased to see we have once again been able to offer a first choice secondary school place to the majority of parents.

“This achievement is also testament to the tireless efforts of our admissions team, who try to make the application process for parents as easy as possible, and work diligently to ensure every Staffordshire child that needs a secondary school place in September has one.

“Giving clear guidance, plus working with schools in Staffordshire and in neighbouring authorities, means we can allocate school places efficiently and, in the vast majority of cases, allocate parents one of their top three preferred schools.”

In Worcestershire, the County Council received 6,293 applications for secondary school places, with 87.35 percent in total getting their first choice of school.

Everyone who made an application for a secondary school place has received an offer of a place in the County.

Councillor Tracey Onslow, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Starting high school is another milestone moment in the education journey of our pupils.

"I’m really pleased that 9 in 10 of Worcestershire’s children will be starting secondary school in one of their preferred schools in September.”