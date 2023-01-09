Black Country bus stop suspended for new puffin crossing installation works

National Express West Midlands said the bus stop at Sainsbury's in Halesowen Street, Blackheath, will be suspended from today until January 22.
It will affect the 3, 4M & 14A services.
Buses will be diverted.
