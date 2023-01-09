Black Country bus stop suspended for new puffin crossing installation works

Halesowen Street, Blackheath. Photo: Google

National Express West Midlands said the bus stop at Sainsbury's in Halesowen Street, Blackheath, will be suspended from today until January 22.

It will affect the 3, 4M & 14A services.

National Express West Midlands said on Twitter: "Due to new puffin crossing installation works, the Halesowen Street (Sainsburys) bus stop will be suspended from Monday 9th - Sunday 22nd January 2023.

"3, 4M & 14A.

"During the work we be moved to High Street (Darby Street) bus stop."

Buses will be diverted.