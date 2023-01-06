Metro users set to pay no more than year before

Metro users will pay no more than in 2022 after a prize freeze was announced

West Midlands Metro is set to play its part in supporting customers through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis by freezing fares.

The move follows the introduction last year of a value-for-money, zone-based ticketing system, which is already helping many to save on their travel costs.

Sophie Allison, the Metro’s Interim Managing Director, explained: “In the current economic climate we appreciate that many people will be struggling with rising prices.

“As a result, we will not be introducing any fare rises in January so that our customers don’t have to worry about finding even more extra money to cover the cost of what are often essential trips.”

The announcement has been welcomed by Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, who said: “This fare freeze is great news, not least given the cost-of-living pressures many are currently facing.

“As we continue to expand and upgrade the Metro network, I’m pleased to see services getting back to normal and once again offering residents a fast and frequent travel option.