Illegal items worth over £46,000 seized in Sandwell

West Midlands Police Officers plus Rob and sniffer dog Cooper from Wagtail UK

Trading standards officers, licensing staff, police and West Midlands Fire Service took the items after checks on three businesses.

In total 3,782 packets of illegal cigarettes, 121 pouches of hand-rolling tobacco and 599 illegal vapes – worth over £46,835.

Councillor Danny Millard, cabinet member for communities for Sandwell Council, said: "These two operations show how seriously we take the issue of dangerous and illegal products throughout Sandwell.