Illegal items worth over £46,000 seized in Sandwell

Trading standards officers, licensing staff, police and West Midlands Fire Service took the items after checks on three businesses.
In total 3,782 packets of illegal cigarettes, 121 pouches of hand-rolling tobacco and 599 illegal vapes – worth over £46,835.
Councillor Danny Millard, cabinet member for communities for Sandwell Council, said: "These two operations show how seriously we take the issue of dangerous and illegal products throughout Sandwell.
"Anyone trading in these articles should be on warning that we will continue to track them down and take any actions necessary.”