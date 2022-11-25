Notification Settings

Illegal items worth over £46,000 seized in Sandwell

By Thomas Parkes

Illegal cigarettes, vapes and pouches of hand-rolling tobacco worth over £46,000 has been seized by officials across Sandwell.

West Midlands Police Officers plus Rob and sniffer dog Cooper from Wagtail UK
Trading standards officers, licensing staff, police and West Midlands Fire Service took the items after checks on three businesses.

In total 3,782 packets of illegal cigarettes, 121 pouches of hand-rolling tobacco and 599 illegal vapes – worth over £46,835.

Councillor Danny Millard, cabinet member for communities for Sandwell Council, said: "These two operations show how seriously we take the issue of dangerous and illegal products throughout Sandwell.

"Anyone trading in these articles should be on warning that we will continue to track them down and take any actions necessary.”

Thomas Parkes

