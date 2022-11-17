Tributes pour in for dedicated Cradley Heath and Old Hill Councillor Ann Shackleton

Councillor Ann Shackleton at the Cradley Heath chainmakers festival

The veteran Labour councillor was still doing casework from her hospital bed before she died aged 74 on Wednesday morning.

Councillor Shackleton was the headteacher of Corbett Primary School, Smethwick, before becoming a Councillor in 2004.

She held various cabinet positions in successive Labour administrations including being responsible for adult social care and leisure, she was also Deputy Mayor in 2011.

Councillor Shackleton worked tirelessly promoting the work of Cradley Heath's women chainmakers and helped commission the statue of strike leader Mary Macarthur.

Former Cradley Heath and Old Hill Councillor John Tipper led the tributes to Councillor Shackleton.

He said: "Plenty of people say, sometimes with some justification, that politicians are all the same and only in it for themselves

"The example of Ann's life shows that this isn't always true. Her dedication to the people of Sandwell, as a Headteacher and an exceptional local Councillor who was still doing casework from her hospital bed, was only matched by her dedication to her wonderful family.

"Ann was a great champion for Cradley Heath and Old Hill and cared deeply about her community, particular those who had the least. She was also a great and loyal friend to me as well as to many others, and I'll never forget her."

Former headteacher and Halesowen North Councillor Hilary Bills was a close friend of Councillor Shackleton.

She said: "I first met Ann when she was a long serving and well respected headmistress of Corbett Infants School in Smethwick and then she went into politics after.

"She was a fantastic role model for women everywhere. She was very wise and always gave good counsel when asked about an issue or a problem."

She added: "She was really well known across Cradley Heath and Old Hill and worked incredibly hard for others. She also went about her business with great grace, even when her party tried to deselect her, she still carried on with grace and won out in the end."

Former House of Commons Deputy Speaker and Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP Sylvia Heal had known Ann for more than 30 years.

She said: "Councillor Shackleton was a wonderful teacher, headteacher, councillor and cabinet member and gave the residents of Cradley Heath and Old Hill so much commitment.

"She will be a great loss to her family but also to the people of Cradley Heath and Old Hill."

She added: "Throughout her illness Councillor Shackleton continued to carry on with her duties and was also a great advocate of the women's chainmakers' festival."