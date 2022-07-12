Black Country engineering firm opens its doors for National Manufacturing Day

Line manager Josh Salt talks with students..

Pupils from Shireland Collegiate Academy and Sandwell Academy – based in Smethwick and West Bromwich respectively – visited A&M EDM last week.

And whilst at the engineering firm, on Park Rose Industrial Estate in Smethwick, they were shown how a factory operates and different manufacturing methods.

The firm, off Middlemore Road, provides engineering solutions for a range of industries by manufacturing bespoke high-value, low-volume components and tooling. They also design, manufacture, assemble and test components for a range of sectors including in aerospace, automotive, marine and motorsports.

Mark Wingfield, managing director of A&M EDM, said the company was "delighted" to participate in the inaugural National Manufacturing Day – and to showcase the "wonderful opportunities" on offer in the industry.

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK which launched the special celebration, said it was an opportunity for "local communities to really see what happens in their local factories" as companies opened up for the day.

Pat McFadden, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, added: “The UK excels at making great products and A&M EDM is a great example of a company doing exactly that. They have built up a great reputation as a supplier and as an employer and they are a vital part of the manufacturing eco system in the West Midlands.