Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country engineering firm opens its doors for National Manufacturing Day

By Thomas ParkesSandwellPublished: Comments

An engineering company in the Black Country has opened its doors to students during the first National Manufacturing Day in a bid to recruit them into the industry.

Line manager Josh Salt talks with students..
Line manager Josh Salt talks with students..

Pupils from Shireland Collegiate Academy and Sandwell Academy – based in Smethwick and West Bromwich respectively – visited A&M EDM last week.

And whilst at the engineering firm, on Park Rose Industrial Estate in Smethwick, they were shown how a factory operates and different manufacturing methods.

The firm, off Middlemore Road, provides engineering solutions for a range of industries by manufacturing bespoke high-value, low-volume components and tooling. They also design, manufacture, assemble and test components for a range of sectors including in aerospace, automotive, marine and motorsports.

Mark Wingfield, managing director of A&M EDM, said the company was "delighted" to participate in the inaugural National Manufacturing Day – and to showcase the "wonderful opportunities" on offer in the industry.

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK which launched the special celebration, said it was an opportunity for "local communities to really see what happens in their local factories" as companies opened up for the day.

Pat McFadden, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, added: “The UK excels at making great products and A&M EDM is a great example of a company doing exactly that. They have built up a great reputation as a supplier and as an employer and they are a vital part of the manufacturing eco system in the West Midlands.

“Politicians have a duty to be interested in the creation of wealth and in supporting great British companies like this."

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Business
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News