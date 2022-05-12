Sandwell road safety team helps cut road accidents with school assemblies

Sukhreet and Hozar show off their winning design

There was a reduction in casualties in all areas between 2017 and 2019 and the number of child casualties have been cut by 30 per cent.

The team deliver assemblies at schools including at Crocketts Community Primary School where staff and students are successfully highlighting the importance of road safety outside their school.

The concerns include some parents and children were not using the zebra crossing when crossing Coopers Lane, Smethwick.

Sandwell Council’s Road Safety team delivered assemblies to the whole school to raise awareness of distractions when crossing the road and promote the correct use of pedestrian crossings.

Lynne Paino, headteacher at Crocketts Community Primary School said: "The children are always keen to learn about road safety and it has been great to know that they have gone home and promoted road safety to their families.

"The roads around all schools can be very dangerous places at the beginning and end of the school day so the more we can educate our children to be safe the better."

They also launched a competition for the children to create designs that have been transformed into two banners to be placed on the school railings. It is hoped that these fantastic banners will have a positive impact on road safety in the local area.

The winners of the competition were Jasmine, who created Zebby, a multi coloured zebra who encourages everyone to always use the zebra crossing even if it means walking a little further down the road to do so.

Hozar and Sukhreet, who told drivers to avoid using mobile phones and to Stop, Look, Listen and Think when crossing the road.