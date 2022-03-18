New houses and health centre to be built in Wednesbury after Sandwell Council secures £5m

Work has begun in Wednesbury

The one acre brownfield site next to Wednesbury Leisure Centre in King Street will be transformed into five new council owned properties and a new Spires Health Centre will replace Mesty Croft Clinic in Alma Street.

Sandwell Council is borrowing £5 million to build the four two-bedroom homes and one three-bedroomed home and health centre which will be under the Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group.

Both the council and NHS have worked together to carry out land improvement and enabling works to develop the scheme.

The project was procured through the Constructing West Midlands framework. Land improvement work was grant funded by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership with Homes England part-funding the project’s housebuilding costs.

The 25-year lease of the health centre will be taken on by the GP practice, enabling them to relocate from their current temporary site at Victoria Street.

Andrew Lawley, director of estates for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We have worked in partnership with Sandwell Council to deliver a new, modern primary care facility for the wellbeing of the people of Wednesbury. The new building will provide improved accessibility and health care services for the community, patients, staff, visitors and Wednesbury.”

Councillor Iqbal Padda, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: "The redevelopment of the King Street site demonstrates how the council, working with public sector partners, can deliver local investment that resolves long-standing site issues, and work towards providing much-needed high-quality housing and a brand new health centre.

"These will enable our residents to feel part of a connected community and the wider, revitalised, healthier Sandwell."

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: "Sandwell Council’s active housing building programme is delivering new, quality, affordable homes – like these being developed in King Street – that meet our residents’ housing needs, so they feel warm, safe, secure and protected in their neighbourhoods. They will be close to key transport links, employment opportunities and vital health services.”

Des O’Neill, managing director of Interclass, said: "We are delighted to be involved in this important scheme which will result in a fantastic and modern facility for the residents of Wednesbury. Interclass has an extensive record of delivering healthcare facilities and we are especially pleased to further grow our relationship with Sandwell Council on this project."