Trust's operation of Sandwell leisure centres terminated after pandemic struggles

Tipton Leisure Centre

An agreement to terminate Sandwell Leisure Trust's (SLT) operation of leisure centres on behalf of the council has been reached.

The decision comes after leisure centre workers went on strike in January during a row over contracts.

At the time, Sandwell Leisure Trust was accused of ‘fire and rehire' tactics by Unison.

Sandwell Council has described the decision as 'difficult' but is now focused on the immediate transition phase to a new operator and the long-term delivery of the facilities.

Councillor Danny Millard, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for tourism and culture, said: "This move will secure the long-term future of the facilities and our services.

"We've been very clear that we need to protect these vital services for residents and the fantastic staff that work in our leisure centres.

"The council would like to thank all of the staff for their brilliant work in ensuring the safe and successful running of our much-loved facilities.

"We know that this may cause some concern to our colleagues but please rest assured we will do everything we possibly can to ensure a smooth transition for staff.

"These are difficult times for all of us and this is not a position we expected to be in.

"However, we will now look forward and very quickly, over the coming weeks, make decisions on the immediate transition phase and the long-term delivery arrangement for our facilities.

"We are working very closely with the SLT management team to ensure we keep you updated in a timely and consistent way.

"We would also like to thank Sandwell Leisure Trust, the management team and board for all the effort that has been made over the last 18 years to develop and evolve leisure in Sandwell.

"It is unfortunate that this partnership is coming to end but we are grateful for where you have taken us and it is now time to look forward to ensure services continue to thrive."

The services in Sandwell include nine leisure centres which have been operated by Sandwell Leisure Trust since 2004.

'Unprecedented' economic challenges for all sectors as a result of the pandemic have resulted in the council placing emphasis on getting value.

Lynda Bateman, chair of the board of trustees for SLT, said: "Last year was an extremely difficult year for businesses, including Sandwell Leisure Trust.

"The impact on the leisure sector has been significant, but we were pleased to re-open all Sandwell facilities and return all our frontline staff back to work.

"Sandwell Leisure Trust and Sandwell Council have been working together to determine the best way forward in these challenging times.

"The council’s aspiration to move towards a zero subsidy to run its portfolio of facilities simply could not be met or jointly agreed through the business planning negotiations."