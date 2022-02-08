Oscar Wilde, Quentin Crisp and Drag Queens all making an appearance during LGBT+ History Month in Sandwell

Its Drag Queen Story Hour in Sandwell

Drag Queens will be reading LGBT+ children's books at local libraries and gay icons Oscar Wilde and Quentin Crisp will also be making a dramatic appearance.

Deputy Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Richard Jones said: "One of my priorities as chair of the equalities commission is that equality, justice, fairness and diversity is always at the forefront of our decision making, our policies and how we present ourselves as a council to the world.

"This is an exciting time for our equalities agenda. It’s a time for change, new ideas, embracing our cultures, our differences, our backgrounds and making Sandwell a place where people want to live and work and just be their best selves."

He added: "We are excited about what is being done and being achieved and I’d like to say a big thank you to all those getting involved, we appreciate all the extra time and effort that goes into this."

All events are open everyone including the Walk With Pride through Sandwell Valley and Dartmouth Park which will see a procession of families, residents and pets wandering past new rainbow benches whilst dancing to camp classics.

The walk begins at 10.30am on Saturday, February 26 and will culminate at Sandwell Park Farm where the courtyard has been filled with rainbows ready for crafts and arts activities and face painting.

At Wednesbury Library on Monday, February 28, Tea With Oscar Wilde will be served at 7.30pm. Jonathan Goodwin plays renowned Victorian wit Oscar Wilde, who was jailed for homosexuality, as he interviews a leading celebrity his day. This event is suitable for those aged 11 and above.

Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope is on Wednesday, March 2, at 7.30pm at Central Library, West Bromwich. Mark Farrelly‘s solo show which debuted at the 2014 Edinburgh Festival and is an uplifting celebration of everything Quentin Crisp stood for. Tickets cost £8. This event is suitable for people aged 14 and above.

Drag Queen Story Hour UK will be held on Friday, February 18 at Oldbury Library at 11am, Central Library, West Bromwich at 1pm and Thimblemill Library, Smethwick at 3pm.

A Sandwell Council spokesman said: "We are excited to announce that Drag Queen Story Hour UK will be joining us for three live library events. A fabulous Storytime Drag Queen will be reading some of her very own children’s LGBT+ books plus many more. Tickets are free but need booking in advance."

For more information visit www.sandwell.gov.uk/lgbtsandwell