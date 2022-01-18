Government announces commissioners will help run Sandwell Council

Kerrie Carmichael, the leader of Sandwell Council

Minister for Levelling Up Kemi Badenoch announced in Parliament commissioners would come to Sandwell for two years to help governance.

The council has had six leaders in the last six years and three chief executives in the last three years due a bitter war between Labour factions in Sandwell.

However, the Government is not imposing full control on the council as its report noted "green shoots of recovery" so civil servants will help new leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael run the council.

Minister Badenoch said: "Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council has struggled for many years to resolve a variety of governance issues, including allegations of serious misconduct by both members and officers.

"The Council has had six different Leaders in six years and three Chief Executives over the past three years. This instability has led to a breakdown in trust, respect and confidence between those holding governance roles at the Council.

"That letter emphasises the importance of ensuring that the proposed intervention does not distract the Council from the improvements that are starting to be made, and that the Council should engage with the Local Government Association’s Corporate Peer Challenge at the end of the month."

The minister added: "The proposed package is centred on the appointment of Commissioners to exercise certain and limited functions as required, for two years – it is envisaged this will be a shorter and narrower intervention than has been seen previously.

"The proposal is for the Council, under the oversight of the Commissioners, to prepare and implement an Improvement Plan, and report on the delivery of that Plan to the Secretary of State every six months; and for the Commissioners to appoint a permanent Chief Executive Officer within 18 months and then step back from the Council."

A Labour source told the Express and Star: "If this would have been a year ago then the Government should have taken over governance because it was an absolute joke. However, we have got rid of a lot of dead wood and toxicity in the Sandwell Labour party and I am glad the good start Councillor Carmichael has made has been recognised."

The three Conservative MPs in Sandwell Nicola Richards, West Bromwich East, James Morris, Halesowen and Rowley Regis and Shaun Bailey, West Bromwich West released a joint statement.

The said: "We would like to thank the Secretary of State and his department for taking these steps, which are vital in putting an end to people across Sandwell being let down. It has gone on for far too long.

It is well known that Sandwell Council has publicly faced many problems over the years, and as local Members of Parliament we are reminded of their failure to govern effectively on a daily basis. The poor decisions and mismanagement at this local authority that have accumulated over decades has undoubtedly affected the lives of the most vulnerable in Sandwell.

"Furthermore, the rotating door of leadership, both politically and in officers, has done nothing but prolong the ingrained poisonous culture that must end.

"Together, we have privately made representations to Government over the need for intervention due to our deep and persistent concerns. This work dates back prior to 2018 – since then, it has become evermore apparent that Sandwell Council requires external help in order to keep up some of the positive changes they have made so far, as well as enabling them to deal with the huge number of issues and concerns beyond this.

"The Secretary of State has made a call for representations from stakeholders across Sandwell on his proposals by February 11, and we would encourage any interested local residents to do this.