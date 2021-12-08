Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'wholeheartedly' agrees Sandwell Council is levelling 'down' the area

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Mr Johnson waded in to criticise the scandal-hit authority after it was raised by West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards at Prime Ministers' Questions.

The Conservative politician had asked the Prime Minister whether he agreed the authority "has done nothing" but level down the area rather than improve it.

Ms Richards cited bins left uncollected, council tenants being forced to live in damp and cold homes, £22 million lost on Providence Place in West Bromwich and a claimed there had been a £10 million overspend on Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) contracts "which were almost awarded to Labour councillors' friends."

She said: "The council's external auditors [have] released a damning report that surprises not one of us. Does the Prime Minister agree with me that 47 years of Labour control in Sandwell has done nothing but level down my constituency of West Bromwich East and that my constituents in West Bromwich, Friar Park and Great Barr deserve better?"

The Prime Minister said: "Yes [..] I wholeheartedly agree with my honourable friend because the instinct of Labour councillors up and down this country is yet again to level down rather than level up."

Mr Johnson went on to encourage the MP's constituents to install a Labour-run council there "as soon as possible" before correcting his mistake and adding: "A Conservative council as soon as possible."

It comes after a new leader of the authority was elected on Tuesday night with Blackheath councillor Kerrie Carmichael, who became the sixth Labour leader of the council in the last three years.