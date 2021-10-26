Sandwell bin strike scheduled for Christmas

Refuse collectors strike

Bin workers will strike for 12 days between November and January, including four consecutive days on the run-up to Christmas, December 20 to 23.

They will also strike over concerns with safety, pay, and alleged bullying from Serco bosses, on November 15-16 and 24-25, and January 4-7.

In the latest escalation of the strike, over 100 members of the GMB union walked out in protest of work conditions and protested outside Serco's recycling centre for five days at Shidas Lane in Oldbury.

A spokesman for GMB at the strike said: "Going on strike is not an easy task, it's not a bit of fun. Our members are out here because they've had enough.

"They've had enough of being treated like rubbish by their employer - being treated with disdain, being sent out to do jobs with hazardous materials and not being given PPE.

"We will not back down from this fight. We will not back down to bullies, and neither will our members."

GMB union colleagues from Brighton travelled all the way to join the workers in Sandwell in solidarity of the strike.

GMB's regional organiser, Justine Jones, said: "Our members are angry and tired, they have suffered ill treatment for years, and it’s made worse by the fact they are the lowest paid refuse service in the region.

“But after everything these workers have done for all of us over the last eighteen months, they aren’t going to be strung along by Serco’s bullying bosses in their fight to make work better.