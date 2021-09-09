Waggon and Horses ordered to close until deemed safe

Waggon and Horses, Smethwick

The pub is currently subject to a closure notice, and a licensing review was automatically triggered into the premises and its owners, which was held on Wednesday.

Waggon and Horses, in Smethwick, has been fenced off after an inspection in August revealed the pub will reach a state of ‘accelerated deterioration’ and was a health and safety risk for individuals using footpaths to Cambridge Road and Lewisham Road.

The pub, owned by licence holder Jasbinder Singh Kang and designated premises supervisor Amandeep Singh Shanker, had been subject to a three month closure order to prevent “further serious nuisance” of the building’s deterioration to members of the public, served upon the first respondent Kashmir Kaur, on August 10 by Sandwell Council.

The building was then closed on August 11 after the closure order was granted.

An order, under section 78 of the Building Act 1984, was originally served to the premises in July 2018.

The order, served on the grounds the building was “structurally unsound and dangerous”, and presents an “ongoing risk to patrons, occupants, and to members of the public”.

On July 22, under warrant powers, environmental officers identified the pub as a nuisance to the public because of the poor structural condition.

In their findings, dry and wet rot were discovered to be within the timber frames. A large hole within the roof had been found “leaking water” into the premises.

They estimated it would take up to six weeks for the building works to be completed to secure the building.

The licensing officers also concluded it was “difficult” to find access to the licence holders.

Officers attempted to carry out a licensing compliance visit on May 28, which was put on hold after the premises licence holder sent an email stating he was “not available for the compliance visit”.

Makhan Singh, licensing officer, said: “When we tried to contact the premise holders of Waggon and Horses, he failed to comply with our request. He stated the address registered with the licence was registered at his grandmother’s property.”

Councillor Piper, cabinet member for community safety, asked the licensing committee about their confidence in the building works being completed to an “appropriate standard”.

He said: “I find it interesting that this pub has been ordered to close to prevent further public nuisance. In this case, a tile falling from the roof will cause far more damage than a general pub fight.”

The licensing committee concluded that the closure order will remain in effect until the building is deemed safe to enter, subject to building works.