Kim Bromley-Derry takes up role of interim chief executive at Sandwell Council

Kim Bromley-Derry with Councillor Rajbir Singh, the Leader of Sandwell Council

Mr Bromley-Derry has stepped aside from his role as group director of strategic partnerships and board director at McLaren to take up the role.

He has more than 35 years of public sector experience within a number of local authorities – and has been involved in developing Government policy and legislation across skills, social infrastructure, children's services and education.

Mr Bromley-Derry joined McLaren, a privately-owned construction, property, development and investment business, in 2018. McLaren’s work includes health, education, housing and community projects for public sector clients.

Prior to that he was ceief Executive of the London Borough of Newham from 2010 to2018, where he was accountable for more than 5,500 employees across the borough. In this role he oversaw the delivery of over £30 billion of capital investment, including the delivery of Olympic infrastructure. He also led on the development of several national government initiatives in areas such as skills, libraries, social infrastructure and children’s services.

He has also held director of children’s services roles and other senior management positions at a number of local authorities across the country.

Councillor Rajbir Singh, leader of Sandwell Council, said: “I would like to welcome Kim as the new interim chief executive. His experience, understanding and insight will be invaluable to us in delivering on our Vision 2030 for the people and businesses of Sandwell and I thank McLaren for releasing Kim to undertake this role.”

Mr Bromley-Derry added: “I am enthusiastic about supporting Sandwell Council over the coming months as its interim chief executive.

"I am looking forward to working with the councillors, managers, residents and staff in Sandwell in order to deliver the council’s Vision whilst in the role."

It comes after the Express & Star revealed in July that chief executive David Stevens was set to stand down. Council sources told the Express & Star that Mr Stevens felt senior officers were being unfairly blamed for turmoil surrounding the authority.