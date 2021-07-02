Vaccines to be administered at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich next week

By Thomas Parkes

People will be able to receive their Covid-19 vaccine at the home of West Bromwich Albion as part of a push to get people vaccinated.

An West Bromwich Albion club crest on the gates at The Hawthorns. Photo: AMA
Vaccines will be administered at The Hawthorns on Wednesday and Thursday next week with no appointment needed from 10am to 6pm.

It means residents will have the choice of getting their jab at the ground or at six other walk-in vaccination sites across Sandwell next week.

Tipton Sports Academy, West Bromwich Leisure Centre, Friar Park Millennium Centre are among the sites included in the vaccination push.

People aged 18 or over who haven't received their first dose have been urged by health experts to come forward immediately and get jabbed.

And people who are aged 40 and over – who have received their first jab – have been advised their second dose is now due at eight weeks, rather than 12.

Residents in Sandwell can also book via the national NHS booking service. People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead.

For more information about the walk-in centres – including times and dates – visit blackcountryandwestbirmccg.nhs.uk/your-health-services/health-advice/covid-19-vaccination

