Scrutiny chiefs set to probe Sandwell Council's school transport contract

Sandwell Council House

Councillor Luke Giles said he was "deeply concerned by allegations of malpractice" after senior councillors in Sandwell were asked to sign off on a deal allowing companies run by Azeem Hafeez to provide transport for children with special educational needs (SEND).

Mr Hafeez is a former officer in Sandwell Council's employment support team and the son of the authority's ex-deputy leader Mahboob Hussain.

He and his father were at the centre of the 2016 Wragge report, which alleged code of conduct breaches by elected members in the borough and raised concerns over the sales of a number of council-owned sites.

Labour-run Sandwell Council's ruling cabinet put off a decision over the contract on Wednesday after it was revealed that North Birmingham Travel and County Cars – both run by Mr Hafeez – were the only two firms successful in a closed bid tender process.

The issue was raised in Parliament the following day by West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards, prompting Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg to suggest that police should investigate.

Councillor Giles said the authority's Budget and Corporate Scrutiny Management Board, which he chairs, planned to launch an investigation into the matter as soon as possible.

He told the Express & Star: "As the lead member for scrutiny at Sandwell Council, I am deeply concerned about the allegations of malpractice made over recent days.

"The decision to defer this matter at the recent Cabinet meeting was the right one.

Accountability

"In light of that decision and the comments made by the Leader of the House of Commons on Thursday 17th June, I will be requesting that these matters be examined in detail by the committee I chair at the earliest opportunity.

"I am committed, in my role as lead member, to uphold the highest standards of accountability and transparency at Sandwell Council.

"Whilst I can not pre-empt the outcome of this investigation, I can assure the residents of Sandwell that this committee will act independently and with the best interests of the borough at heart."

The Wragge report sent shockwaves through Sandwell Council when it was published in 2016 after months of delays.

Part of the probe examined the sale of the Crocketts Lane Coroner’s Office in Smethwick.

It was sold to Mr Hafeez for £80,000 in May 2013, after its sale was signed off by the council's asset land and disposal committee, which was formerly chaired by Mr Hussain.

Mr Hafeez, who worked for the council at the time, put in a bid for the site the day before it was advertised for sale, it was said. Months later it was put up for auction for £120,000.