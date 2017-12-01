Fundraising appeal to transform Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery in £40 million project

Staff at the gallery have launched the appeal to bring new life to the venue which hopes to become an international destination for diverse audiences.

The gallery is hoping to raise the £40 million for the transformation by asking Birmingham’s leading figures, funders and businesses to support the ambitious plans.

The organisation Birmingham Museums which runs the site, is also reaching out to visitors for their support.

It is asking visitors to donate what they can, but also to reminisce about what the museums means to them and what they would like to see in the newly developed site.

Alongside the fundraising drive, a major bid will be submitted to the Heritage Lottery Fund in late 2018.

Part of the transformation will see the gallery's historic collection reinvented to showcase the shared heritage of a young multi-cultural city.

There will be new displays in more than 40 galleries, telling stories about the heritage of the city.

The development will also offer better visitor experiences by improving accessibility, creating a new children’s museum, a community gallery, a larger learning suite, a restaurant with direct street access, more retail capacity and a dedicated conference and events space.

Dr Ellen McAdam, director of Birmingham Museums Trust, said: “Birmingham’s civic collection is one of the greatest in the UK and the development project will ensure the building and its displays reflect this.

“The fundraising drive is the next stage in the realisation of our plans for a new museum for Birmingham, which will be truly fit for the 21st century. With the support of funders, businesses, and visitors we will create a new museum that continues to inspire generations to come.”

Alongside the main redevelopment plans for Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, Birmingham Museums is also exploring a partnership with Birmingham Royal Ballet to create a new store and cultural hub.

More details on the fundraising campaign will be revealed in 2018.