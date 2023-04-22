Glass museum staff and community leaders welcome visit from the Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Gloucester signing a plaque at Stourbridge Glass Museum with Graham Knowles

A cousin of Elizabeth II, the Duke of Gloucester performed the official opening of the museum, in Wordsley on Wednesday.

Museum manager Alexander Goodger said the duke asked him whether there were other museums in the area and how he explained that there were others within close proximity.

At the opening the duke signed a glass plaque donated and specially made for the occasion by Allister Malcolm, resident glass artist, and engraved by Terri Colledge, resident cameo glass engraver.

Mr Goodger said: "We have been waiting to unveil the plaque for six months. It was good to get it done at last. Two years ago we wouldn't have looked like this, hosting 150 people, due to the pandemic.

"This is the start of a new chapter in the life of the museum."

Brierley Hill councillor Adam Davies, whose ward includes the Audnam area of Wordsley was among 150 guests at the event at the visitor attraction situated opposite the Red House Glass Cone museum, in High Street.

Councillor Davies said: "We're really grateful to the duke for taking the time to visit Stourbridge Glass Museum and give this special gem its official royal opening.

"Just sat opposite the Red House Glass Cone in the Wordsley/Audnam area of our ward, the Stourbridge Glass Museum is a fantastic dedication to the art of glass making which our area is so famous for.

"Every member of the team behind the museum has done a brilliant job making it a living and breathing reality, and this was a worthy testament to both their hard work and our area's proud glass making heritage."

St John Ambulance Lord Lt Cadet for the West Midlands, Cameron Wood, aged 17, of Kingswinford, was among the welcoming party.

Cameron said: "The whole Royal Family serve as an inspiration when they come to visit the West Midlands. It means nowhere goes unseen.

"For a young person it's a nice experience for me to meet the Duke of Gloucester and for St John Ambulance as he's our Grand Prior. It's an honour to meet him."

Trustees, benefactors, artists, schoolchildren and staff were among those introduced to the duke during the visit that was originally due to have been held last September, but was postponed due to The Queen's death.

The visitor attraction has been developed at the site of the former Stuart Crystal glassworks and opened to the public 12 months ago after a long-awaited revamp project.