Car smashes into house as others roll over in series of Christmas crashes

One of the crashes saw a Honda Civic smash into the wall of a house, knocking through bricks and a window and writing off the car.

Fire crews from Aldridge, Fallings Park, Stourbridge, Willenhall and Wolverhampton were all called out to collisions late on Christmas Eve and early on Christmas Day.

The first incident saw people treated by paramedics after a car rolled over and hit a wall on Lawnswood Road in Wordsley just after midnight.

The two people in the car were able to extricate themselves from the vehicle before the fire crew from Stourbridge arrived and were treated by ambulance crews while firefighters worked to secure the vehicle.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called around 12.17am to reports of a crash on Lawnswood Road in Wordsley between a car and a wall.

"We arrived to find the car on its roof and the occupants had managed to extricate themselves from the vehicle.

"They were treated by ambulance crews at the scene while firefighters secured the vehicle."

Crews across Wolverhampton had a busy evening with three separate incidents in the space of four hours across the city.

One incident saw van smash through railings on the Wolverhampton Ring Road near St Johns Church, leaving debris strewn across the road and the van sideways on, blocking traffic.

Another saw Willenhall Fire called to a crash which saw a red Honda Civic lose control and crash into a nearby house, leaving a sizeable hole in the wall of the house.

Finally, a red Lexus was found on its roof on the A454 Willenhall Road, which saw crews from Willenhall make the vehicle safe.

A spokesman for Fallings Park Fire Station said: "White Watch have attended numerous RTCs tonight in the space of a four-hour period.

"Can we ask that you concentrate while driving, especially with the wet road conditions.

"We’ve attended these jobs with Wolverhampton Fire and Willenhall Fire."

Then at around 6am on Christmas morning, fire crews from Aldridge were called to Brownhills after reports of a crash between a car and a traffic light on the High Street.

The driver had fled before emergency services arrived.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and traffic lights in Brownhills around 6.05am.

"A car was found with damage, but the occupant appeared to have left the scene.