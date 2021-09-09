Bake Off Terry's latest Harry Potter creation

Bake Off's Terry Hartill from Stourbridge and his latest creation of Dobby from the Harry Potter films

He has been commissioned to create a likeness of Dobby, from the Harry Potter franchise, and hopes to give fans the chance of owning his work.

Terry, aged 59, from Wordsley, has previously baked copies of Hagrid's Hut, the game-keeper's home, as well as a miniature replica of Hogwarts Castle, which also feature in the popular books and films.

His latest creation has taken 40 hours to make and bake, and stands about two feet six inches high and about eight inches wide.

Terry has found his previous occupations as a ceramicist and engineer useful in his latest cake creations.

The father-of-two said: "The cakes are commissioned by a film production company and the latest of Dobby features a full, standing figure.

"The main body is a cake stand and inside there is a cake with the main edible section made to resemble two books.

"Dobby is really a statue made out of cakes and it is like a cake box inside the body.

"A red velvet cake in the form of a gilded heart is placed inside to depict that Dobby has a heart of gold.

"I am hoping to get Dobby returned and, if allowed, would like to give the sculpture away to a Harry Potter fan or charity.

"Anyone interested can explain through my @terrythetash Instagram why they would like Dobby.

"I will scrutinise the reasons and hope to award the sculpture to a worthy cause.

"Although the cake aspect will be eaten, the sculpture will last forever as a Dobby statue."

Terry is used to performing baking demonstrations at food festivals and fairs but during lockdown had to resort to zoom and social media sites.