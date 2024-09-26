Student taken to hospital after 'incident' at Stourbridge school as leaders offer support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ambulances were called to Pedmore High School, on Grange Lane, Stourbridge at 3.20pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident at a school on Grange Lane in Stourbridge at around 3.20pm.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor, critical care paramedic and BASICS doctor were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a male patient.

"He was treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and taken to hospital for further care."

In a message sent out to parents and carers, the school said extra staff were on duty this morning, with assemblies held to offer support.

It said: "You may have heard in the community there has been an incident involving a student as he was leaving site at the end of the school day.

"Staff were on duty and supported the student until emergency services arrived. The injuries were relatively minor and we believe this was an isolated incident.

"If any young people have any concerns, please talk to your tutor, head of year or another trusted adult within school and appropriate support will be offered."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment