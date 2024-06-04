Jude Bellingham in pictures: Stourbridge star's journey from the Black Country to Champions League

But it didn't take long for the footballing starlet to rise through the ranks, from a child playing in Stourbridge who made enough noise to be called up by bosses at Birmingham City Football Club, to being signed by Borussia Dortmund before making a huge summer move to the European titans, Real Madrid.

Since his signing by the top-tier team last year, he's netted over 20 goals in his first season, lifted the Spanish league title, Champions League and has become one of the most important players in the starting 11 for Gareth Southgate's fourth major tournament, who is hoping to guide the Three Lions to a first major cup in over 50 years.

Despite his unique talent and glittering success at an age too young to buy a beer across the pond, he's stayed true to his humble routes and could even be seen asking former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho, to take a picture with his mum on the pitch at Wembley shortly after lifting the European cup.

Jude Bellingham celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final

The Jude Bellingham mural in Stourbridge

Now 20, Bellingham has been travelling Europe during his multiple footballing exploits, but it was his first stint at Stourbridge Juniors where his story began - in his home village of Hagley - when he was a pupil at Hagley Primary School.

Jude Bellingham playing for Stourbridge Juniors when he was a child

He started playing football for the club, set up his father, former West Midlands Police officer Mark Bellingham, who was said to be a goal-scoring machine himself in the lower leagues.

Remembering his time with the Juniors, Bellingham has said: "When I look back at that early time in grassroots football I just think of the fun."

Jude Bellingham in a game between Birmingham and Cardiff

Before he had reached secondary school age, the soon-to-be prodigy was signed by Birmingham City's youth team, where he played against seasoned professionals like Wayne Rooney and became the club's youngest debutant, goalscorer and had his shirt number retired by the club before a move to Germany's Borussia Dortmund.

Not long after his days at the German club, where he played alongside compatriot Jadon Sancho, he was tapped up by Real Madrid last year and has taken the league by storm, with legions of Madrid fans singing the Beatles classic 'Hey Jude' at him whenever he steps onto the famous club's ground.