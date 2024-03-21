Stourbridge to get 60 police officers based in the town for first time in seven years after rise in violent incidents

The move will see neighbourhood and response officers return to Stourbridge town centre on a permanent basis following the closure of the original Victorian police station on New Road back in 2017.

The new site will be home to the Stourbridge and Lye neighbourhood policing teams and Dudley response officers who will all relocate three miles south from Brierley Hill police station.

All 60 officers are already in the employment of West Midlands Police.

The exact location of the new base has not yet been revealed.