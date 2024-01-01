Stourbridge MP speaks of shock after being given OBE in former PM’s resignation honours list

Ms Webb was Ms Truss’s parliamentary private secretary (PPS) during her tenure.

She had also worked with the former PM in the PPS role when she was secretary of state at the then Department for International Trade.

She receives the honour ‘for political and public service as Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department for International Trade and 10 Downing Street, and Member of Parliament for Stourbridge’

Former PM Liz Truss

Ms Webb said: “I had absolutely no idea I was going to be given this honour so I am completely surprised as well as honoured, humbled and proud to receive it.

“It is honour enough to be the MP for Stourbridge and I am sure I feel like many who receive such awards, when I say I am only doing my job.

“Thank you to everyone – family, colleagues and constituents – for the help they have given me over the years.

"I will be thinking of them when I receive this award.”