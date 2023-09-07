Congestion in Stourbridge will last until Friday as Severn Trent Water combat flooding

Pedmore Lane on Wednesday afternoon

Motorists and pedestrians were faced with flowing water on Hagley Road, Pedmore Lane and Wychbury Hill yesterday (Wednesday).

Bus passenger Jane Bennett was shocked how high the water was.

She said: "I was on the bus it covered the floor of the bus."

Dudley Council posted on social media Severn Trent Water was dealing with the situation, and roadworks will be in place until Friday.

A spokesman said: "Severn Trent Water has issued an immediate permit for works today on Hagley Road, Stourbridge, approximately 50 metres south of the junction with Wychbold Court.

"Work to repair a water leak is scheduled to be completed on Friday, September 8. Two-way signals are in operation while the work is taking place."

The council also warned motorists to steer clear of the area due to congestion.

The spokesman added: "Due to the traffic sensitive location of the road and the nature of traffic management required, congestion in the area is extremely likely.