'These bikes are for private fields not Lye High Street' – Police seize vehicle as two passengers seen with no helmets

By Emma Walker StourbridgePublished: Comments

Stourbridge police have seized another off-road bike after two passengers without helmets were seen riding it down Lye High Street.

Bike seized after two seen without helmets on Lye High Street. Photo: Stourbridge Police
Bike seized after two seen without helmets on Lye High Street. Photo: Stourbridge Police

A spokesman for Stourbridge Police said: "These bikes are for private fields, not riding down Lye High Street, two passengers without helmets! Danger to themselves and other road users.

"Please stay safe and enjoy yourself in a suitable environment with a the correct equipment."

The incident happened on Monday afternoon.

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News