'These bikes are for private fields not Lye High Street' – Police seize vehicle as two passengers seen with no helmets

A spokesman for Stourbridge Police said: "These bikes are for private fields, not riding down Lye High Street, two passengers without helmets! Danger to themselves and other road users.
"Please stay safe and enjoy yourself in a suitable environment with a the correct equipment."
The incident happened on Monday afternoon.
