West Midlands Police confirmed officers were called to the Stourbridge War Memorial Athletic Ground at around 10.45pm on April 30, after receiving reports of disorder following a women's league finals match.

At least eight people were assaulted in the incident, where one witness said that windows were smashed and a bin was thrown.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called to disorder at a venue off of High Street, Amblecote, at around 10:45pm on Sunday, April 30.

"At least eight people were assaulted, although no one was seriously injured."

On the Stourbridge FC Facebook page, the group said: "We are aware of an incident that took place at the football club on Sunday evening.

"We are working closely with the police and will make no further comment until the police have completed their full investigation."