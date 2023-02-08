A hospice in the Black Country is putting on a pantomime featuring star-studded cast in an effort to raise money

Pictured left to right, Will Phipps, Gogglebox's Sandi Bogle, X Factor's Christopher Maloney and Wally Wombat.

The Mary Stevens Hospice Pantomime Company will be showcasing its production of Peter Pan at Stourbridge Town Hall.

And it will feature X Factor singer Christopher Maloney as Captain Hook, and Gogglebox's Sandi Bogle as a magical mermaid.

Amanda Bowen, producer and head of fundraising and lottery at the Stourbridge hospice, said: "At The Mary Stevens Hospice, we rely on the income raised by our passionate community to fund the vital services we provide, free of charge to those who need it.

"To bring such a fantastic pantomime to our local theatre once again and put a smile on the faces of those who support us, has become so important to us, our community and the families who rely on our care."

This is the fifth pantomime put-on by the hospice in a bid to raise some extra cash for the charity, who receive only 17 per cent of their annual running costs from the Government.

Leigh Yeomans, head of people’s services at Lichfield-based production company PRG UK, said: "As a large multi-national company, based in the heart of the Midlands, it’s important that we use the resources we have to benefit the communities that need them the most.

"We are very proud to be associated with The Mary Stevens Hospice, a relationship that goes from strength to strength each year."