Stourbridge in line for new adventure golf with rock climbing wall, zip line and small amusement park

Potential pre concept design for the adventure golf course Credit: Greenspan

Proposals could see the Mill Race Lane Industrial Estate transformed into an 18-hole golf course that developers say “will be one of the best in the country.”

The project, expected to welcome half a million visitors per year, will take competitors through tropical islands, pirate coves and Mayan temples.

Plans have been submitted by Stourbridge locals Lee Skelding and James Cox of 4ward Events Ltd which is anticipating throwing £500,000 – £600,000 at the new venture.

The venue will also seek to offer food, drinks and refreshments. Proposals say the focus will be on fast food such as Burgers, Fries, Chicken Nuggets, Salad bowls etc.

A statement from the two in a design proposal said: “As locals to the Stourbridge area, myself Lee Skelding and business partner James Cox are keen to continue investing and developing new businesses within our home town. We currently already own and operate businesses in Stourbridge and are fully aware that the area lacks certain leisure attractions, especially for families.

“We both have children and struggle to find local days out with the kids at an attraction that the whole family can enjoy. These kinds of days out usually require us to travel to other areas or cities a lot further away.

“We have identified a prospective business adventure that would be a very welcomed addition to Stourbridge especially by local families looking for a day out and will also create a host of new job opportunities and bring in clientèle from further afield adding to Stourbridge’s own economy.

“After many in-depth discussions with Greenspan about our requirements and expectations we are more than confident in their ability to deliver a top-class attraction that will be amongst one of the best indoor adventure golf attractions in the country.”

“Indoor adventure golf attractions have become very popular in recent years and we have, over the past couple of years, been looking for suitable premises to launch such an attraction. We have now found the perfect premises in both size and location with a number of other leisure attractions and food outlets nearby.”