Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One-hundred extra booking slots available at Stourbridge tip

By Thomas ParkesStourbridgePublished:

One-hundred extra booking slots for residents to access a tip in the Dudley borough have been added to the system for the weekend, chiefs have said.

The Stourbridge tip on Birmingham Street. Photo: Google
The Stourbridge tip on Birmingham Street. Photo: Google

Bosses at Dudley Council said the slots – 50 on Saturdays and 50 on Sundays – will help increase capacity at the Stourbridge tip on Birmingham Street.

The move comes after the authority increased weekday opening hours until 6pm over the summer but found there was an uptake of less than 40 per cent.

And by returning some of the weekday opening hours to their standard times, the authority has been able to provide extra slots at the weekend to meet demand.

Meanwhile the late night opening at the tip has been moved from Thursday to Monday, with the overall number of weekly slots available totalling almost 4,700.

The new times will be Monday from 8am to 6pm and Tuesday to Friday from 8am to 4pm. Weekend opening times will remain the same at between 8am to 4pm.

Changes took effect from August 1 and will run until September 30 and will be monitored to see if any further improvements can be made.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "This is about making the best use of the tip and meeting customer demand.

"We know most people want to use the tip at the weekend so we’ve created an extra 50 slots per day. We’ve also brought the late night opening forward to a Monday so that people who can’t get to us over the weekend can head over to us after work on a Monday after they’ve had a weekend clear-out, rather than having to wait until a Thursday.

"People can continue to book their appointments online, and also cancel an unwanted appointment, freeing up space for someone else to attend and stop wasted appointments."

People can book a slot online or by calling Dudley Council Plus.

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News