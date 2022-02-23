Lorry driver critically hurt after crash next to Stourbridge park

The aftermath of the crash in Stourbridge. Photo: Black Country Radio

The crash happened at around 10.15am next to Mary Stevens Park on Norton Road, which has been closed as a result.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene and the man received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Footage from the scene showed a Co-op lorry off the road surrounded by emergency vehicles.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a lorry that had crashed into a wall near to Mary Stevens Park at 10.16am.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man who was the lorry driver.

"The man was found in a serious condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land ambulance."

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car all attended the incident, as well as the helicopter.

The incident has caused some disruption to travel, with bus services 7 and 125 not able to access part of the route.

Stourbridge Interchange Updates tweeted: "Worcester Street with the junction by the island with Norton Road is closed due to a major RTC.