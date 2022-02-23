Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lorry driver critically hurt after crash next to Stourbridge park

By Nathan RoweStourbridgePublished: Last Updated:

A man is critically injured in hospital after the lorry he was driving crashed into a wall.

The aftermath of the crash in Stourbridge. Photo: Black Country Radio
The aftermath of the crash in Stourbridge. Photo: Black Country Radio

The crash happened at around 10.15am next to Mary Stevens Park on Norton Road, which has been closed as a result.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene and the man received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Footage from the scene showed a Co-op lorry off the road surrounded by emergency vehicles.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a lorry that had crashed into a wall near to Mary Stevens Park at 10.16am.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man who was the lorry driver.

"The man was found in a serious condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land ambulance."

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car all attended the incident, as well as the helicopter.

The incident has caused some disruption to travel, with bus services 7 and 125 not able to access part of the route.

Stourbridge Interchange Updates tweeted: "Worcester Street with the junction by the island with Norton Road is closed due to a major RTC.

"Service 7 and 125 cannot currently access that part of the route and will be on diversion or may not be able to access Norton / Wollaston."

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News