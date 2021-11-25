Presentation proclaims Stourbridge Junction station as world champions

George checks out the new sign with Jonny Wiseman, Ian Tomlinson, Simone Carter and Catherine Murphy at Stourbridge Junction

George the station cat joined staff and supporters of Stourbridge Junction Railway Station at a ceremony on Wednesday where the station formally receive a sign from the Rail Delivery Group which proclaimed it as the 2021 World Cup of Stations winner.

The station had won a Twitter vote on October 15 to beat Aviemore, Glasgow Central and St Ives to the title of World Champions, and station manager Simone Carter said it was still very humbling to have won.

She said: "It's beyond words how humbling an achievement this is and it is just lovely to know we've got so many people supporting us and getting behind us with this.

"Of course, to George, it just comes naturally to him and he's used to being the champion!"

Ms Carter said the sign would be put up above the ticket office window where George sits and sleeps during the day and would remain there forever and said it was a fitting reward for all of the station's supporters.

She said: "It's not just for Stourbridge or for George, it's for everyone in the community and everyone who uses the station as they've made this happen.