Stourbridge Junction cat George walking on air after winning World Cup of Stations

George the station cat celebrates his victory in the world cup of stations

Stourbridge Junction beat off 2,500 stations from across the country to win the week-long Twitter poll going one better than its second place last year.

Internet star George, who has more than 30,000 Twitter followers, has literally been like the cat that got the cream after winning the poll.

Thank you once again to each and everyone of you for all coming together to provide such support

We did it !!!! We all jolly well did it together



Thank you 🧡🐈🏆#CatsOfTwitter #cats @StumpyCatBooks #WorldCupOfStations @RailDeliveryGrp @WestMidRailway https://t.co/7uZJtLnv3c — George The Stourbridge Junction Station Cat (@TheStourbridge) October 16, 2021

Simone Carter, West Midlands Railway’s Stourbridge station manager, said “A big thank you to everyone who voted for us. This is a huge honour for everyone who works at the station and we are all celebrating. In fact, since he heard the news, our Senior Mouse Catcher, George, hasn’t come off the roof.”

Stourbridge overtook Glasgow Central in the last minutes taking 43.3 per cent of the votes, with Glasgow agonisingly close with 40.9 per cent.