Stourbridge Junction cat George walking on air after winning World Cup of Stations

By Adam SmithStourbridgePublished: Last Updated:

George the Stourbridge Junction Station Cat has been "feline fine" all weekend after his home won the World Cup of Railway Stations 2021.

George the station cat celebrates his victory in the world cup of stations
George the station cat celebrates his victory in the world cup of stations

Stourbridge Junction beat off 2,500 stations from across the country to win the week-long Twitter poll going one better than its second place last year.

Internet star George, who has more than 30,000 Twitter followers, has literally been like the cat that got the cream after winning the poll.

Simone Carter, West Midlands Railway’s Stourbridge station manager, said “A big thank you to everyone who voted for us. This is a huge honour for everyone who works at the station and we are all celebrating. In fact, since he heard the news, our Senior Mouse Catcher, George, hasn’t come off the roof.”

Stourbridge overtook Glasgow Central in the last minutes taking 43.3 per cent of the votes, with Glasgow agonisingly close with 40.9 per cent.

Though Glasgow Central might boasts shops and restaurants Stourbridge Junction is home to George, and the line to Stourbridge Town Railway Station is the shortest line in Europe and uses the Cradley Heath made Parry People Mover.

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News