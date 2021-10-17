Stourbridge Junction cat George walking on air after winning World Cup of Stations

Stourbridge Junction beat off 2,500 stations from across the country to win the week-long Twitter poll going one better than its second place last year.
Internet star George, who has more than 30,000 Twitter followers, has literally been like the cat that got the cream after winning the poll.
Thank you once again to each and everyone of you for all coming together to provide such support— George The Stourbridge Junction Station Cat (@TheStourbridge) October 16, 2021
We did it !!!! We all jolly well did it together
Thank you 🧡🐈🏆#CatsOfTwitter #cats @StumpyCatBooks #WorldCupOfStations @RailDeliveryGrp @WestMidRailway https://t.co/7uZJtLnv3c
Simone Carter, West Midlands Railway’s Stourbridge station manager, said “A big thank you to everyone who voted for us. This is a huge honour for everyone who works at the station and we are all celebrating. In fact, since he heard the news, our Senior Mouse Catcher, George, hasn’t come off the roof.”
Stourbridge overtook Glasgow Central in the last minutes taking 43.3 per cent of the votes, with Glasgow agonisingly close with 40.9 per cent.
Though Glasgow Central might boasts shops and restaurants Stourbridge Junction is home to George, and the line to Stourbridge Town Railway Station is the shortest line in Europe and uses the Cradley Heath made Parry People Mover.